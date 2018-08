RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - Ridgeland leaders said crews will close part of Old Agency Road on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

Old Agency Road will be closed between Dinsmor Crossing and Patterson Crossing so a tree cutting service can cut dead trees in the area.

The closure starts at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to end at noon.

Leaders want drivers to use an alternate route during the closure.