JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson leaders said contractors will make repairs to the Woodrow Wilson corridor on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

The work will start at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson Avenue and West Street and will end at the V.A. Hospital.

Leaders are asking drivers to use caution in this area by obeying the speed limit and looking for traffic signage.