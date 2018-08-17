Traffic blocked for miles on I-10 after trailer jackknifes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- I-20 East is moving freely after a wreck blocked traffic for about 10 miles

WJTV12's Jade Bulecza tells us it took two hours for the scene to be cleaned up.

The driver of a truck carrying cars saw a tree in the interstate, slammed on brakes and that's what led to cars coming to a halt on I-20.

An overturned trailer and damaged cars were stretched across the middle of I-20

near exit 59.

"This is what's commonly known as a hot-shot car hauler," said Brandon Police Chief William Thompson. "It's a trailer that hauls four cars

so it's not like your every day 18-wheeler car haul that hauls 10-15 vehicles.

Around 4 p.m., the driver saw a tree on the interstate pumped the brakes and his trailer jacknifed.

Wreckers had to tow the truck, the trailer and four cars.

"So what's taking the most amount of

time is getting wreckers to the location see we a lot of cars to deal with and none can be driven from the scene," said Thompson.

Lanes were blocked for miles -- If you were leaving Jackson, the chief advised people to avoid I-20 east. Traffic was diverted to the airport and downtown Brandon exits.

Those who had to wait seemed patient.

"Obviously we were lucky no one got hurt, and it was just the one vehicle that had four cars on it but for the rest

us we are lucky no one else was involved," said driver Jami Stanton.

Traffic was back to normal a little after six.