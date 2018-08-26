Two candidates in U.S. Senate race hold events in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Two candidates running for U.S. Senate held campaign events in Jackson on Saturday.

The Women for Cindy Coalition held a kickoff at Duling Hall in support of Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Hyde-Smith gave a speech, along with other campaign supporters.

She talked about her recent endorsement from President Trump.

"He said I want you to stay here as our U.S. Senator for Mississippi," said Hyde-Smith. "He said I'm going to help you stay here. He says you are helping me more than anybody else is helping me. Just that support from the President of the United States and to get that call. That's a pretty good confirmation."

Hyde- Smith discussed the importance of having women supporters.

She was named interim U.S. Senator by Governor Phil Bryant after Thad Cochran retired.

Democratic senate hopeful Mike Espy cut the ribbon on his new campaign headquarters on Saturday.

He talked about what he's seen on his campaign trail over the last six months.

"They want an independent senator," said Espy. "Someone who isn't voting for either party one hundred percent of the time.

Someone who has experience, who has been there before. Someone who won't be overwhelmed, and someone who can reach out to the other side, whether they are white or republican and reach a consensus. That really benefits Mississippi."

Espy is a former member of Congress and says he has the experience it takes.

He and Cindy Hyde Smith will face Tobey Bartee and Chris McDaniel in November during a special election.