Two Hinds County men arrested on trafficking controlled substances charges

Jackson, Miss. - Two men are arrested by Hinds County Sheriff's Narcotics Officers and Richland Police after executing two separate search warrants, according to Major Pete Luke.

51-year-old Alance Walker was arrested Friday after finding almost seven pounds of marijuana inside a residence on Roseneath Street, along with two 11-month-old children. Walker was charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment.

Officers also arrested 23-year-old Garrett Osborne on Friday after finding over 13 pounds of marijuana inside of sealed coffee cans and multiple firearms inside a Whitworth Street home. Osborne is charged with trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Both men are currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center.