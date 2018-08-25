Two Hinds County men arrested on trafficking controlled substances charges
Jackson, Miss. - Two men are arrested by Hinds County Sheriff's Narcotics Officers and Richland Police after executing two separate search warrants, according to Major Pete Luke.
51-year-old Alance Walker was arrested Friday after finding almost seven pounds of marijuana inside a residence on Roseneath Street, along with two 11-month-old children. Walker was charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment.
Officers also arrested 23-year-old Garrett Osborne on Friday after finding over 13 pounds of marijuana inside of sealed coffee cans and multiple firearms inside a Whitworth Street home. Osborne is charged with trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
Both men are currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.