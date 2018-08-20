Two year old in hospital, two teenagers charged with abuse Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Hinds County Inmate Detail [ + - ]

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A Jackson family faces a tragic situation. According to family members, a two-year-old little boy is in the hospital recovering from injuries allegedly due to sexual battery.

Two young teenagers, a 14 and a 15-year-old are in jail, accused of being responsible for the situation.

Conflicting accounts have been given by more than one person who talked to WJTV about the crime.

But according to Jackson Police, medical staff informed officers the toddler suffered visible injuries along with other injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted. The child was left in the care of the two teenagers who have now been charged.

Camron Grayer, 14, faces charges sexual battery and child abuse. Bond is set at $300,000.

Raeveona Blackmon, 15, faces charges with child abuse. Bond is set at $250,000. Both have been charged as adults.

Grayer's mother wants police to find out what happened to the toddler but says she believes her son is not responsible.

We are not disclosing the names of the family members we talked to in order to protect the identity of the victim.