UPDATE: Clinton Police make quick arrests in 'Crash and Dash' burglary

CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) - Clinton Police make quick arrests in connection with Monday's 'crash and dash' of an area business.

Burglars used an SUV to smash in the front of the Fashion Plaza before running inside to grab goods.

Surveillance video captured five men on camera speeding away in a black GMC Yukon.

Numerous cellphones were stolen. A sixth black male suspect remained the Yukon, as the driver. CPD Detectives were able recover physical and forensic evidence at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the GMC Yukon used to crash into the store had been carjacked by two (2) armed black males in Jackson, Mississippi just minutes prior to the burglary. It was further determined that a second stolen vehicle, a Chrysler 200, stolen out of Jackson the day prior was abandoned by the suspects not far from the burglary scene in Clinton.

Just moments following the Fashion Plaza burglary, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) made an arrest during the recovery of the stolen Yukon. Jaqon Clincy, age 19 of Jackson, was found to be in possession of several cellphones suspected of belonging to Fashion Plaza and subsequently, was charged by JPD in the connection of the armed carjacking of the Yukon. Clincy was arrested and given $500,000 bond for commercial burglary in Clinton.

CPD detectives have now determined the identities of the five (5) remaining suspects and felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Adrian “AJ” Cox Jr, age 19 of Jackson

Jordan Green, age 19 of Jackson

Denario Nolan, age 20 of Jackson

Elvin Horton, age 18 of Jackson

Larry Knight, age 22 of Jackson

Each suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact Clinton Police at 601-924-5252 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) with tips on the whereabouts of the