Metro

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by car on Lakeland Drive, Jackson police investigating

By:

Posted: Aug 15, 2018 10:25 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2018 10:25 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A man remains in critical condition at a local hospital after he was hit by a car on Lakeland Drive.

The incident happened around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. A driver in a westbound lane of Lakeland hit a man while he was attempting to walk across the lanes of traffic.

The accident happened on Lakeland near Ridgewood Road.

The driver of the vehicle called for assistance and remained at the scene.  The victim, who is a 34-year-old black male, was responsive but sustained serious injuries.  

This investigation is ongoing.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Web Weather 8/15/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 8/15/18

  • A.M. Weather 8/14/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/14/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 8/13/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 8/13/18