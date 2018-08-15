UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by car on Lakeland Drive, Jackson police investigating
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A man remains in critical condition at a local hospital after he was hit by a car on Lakeland Drive.
The incident happened around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. A driver in a westbound lane of Lakeland hit a man while he was attempting to walk across the lanes of traffic.
The accident happened on Lakeland near Ridgewood Road.
The driver of the vehicle called for assistance and remained at the scene. The victim, who is a 34-year-old black male, was responsive but sustained serious injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
