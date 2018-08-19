U.S. Senate candidate Chris McDaniel posts Robert E. Lee Twitter poll

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)-- Republican State Senator Chris McDaniel spoke to the Citizens Militia of Mississippi in Pearl.

He discussed his plans if elected to Congress. He's in support of President Trump's agenda of building a wall on the southern border to stop illegal immigration. We also asked him about a poll he added on Twitter that gained national attention asking people if Robert E. Lee was a villain or a hero.

Ninety-one percent of those who participated said he was a villain.

"Here's the thing about historical figures," said McDaniel. "There are good ones, and there are bad ones. Not any individual is perfect, but that doesn't mean they should be judged as harshly as

some liberals are judging Robert E. Lee. In many ways, he was a fine human being. FDR

thought he was a fine person. Eisenhower thought he was a great person. He's had a lot of fine, fine people who have supported him in the past."

McDaniel is running for the U.S. Senate seat after Thad Cochran retired. Cindy Hyde-Smith is serving as interim, but she wants the permanent spot. On the democratic side, it's Mike Espy and Tobey Bartee in the race.