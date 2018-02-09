Veteran Receives Much Needed Home Improvement From a Helping Hand

Veteran Arthur Mikell received an early birthday gift this year when he was gifted with a much-needed new roof.

“I can sleep in my bed after this, because I am sleeping in my den now,” Mikell said. But once they put this roof on, I’ll be relaxed.”

Owens Corning partnered with Watkins Construction and Roofing and Voice of Calvary Ministries to help veterans in need.

“I think its important to give back to the local community,” Dick Dickinson of Owens Corning said. “Especially for somebody who has put their life on the line for us and for our freedom.”