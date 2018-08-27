Vicksburg Community Mourns the Loss of Young Mother of Two

JACKSON MS- WJTV - Men, women and children packed the parking lot of a Vicksburg funeral home in honor of Jasmine Adams.

She was killed Wednesday August 15 in what police described as a home invasion. Her two children and boyfriend were also in the home when it happened.

Adams mother Mary Parker said she did not know why someone would kill the fun loving mother.

Mary Parker said, " I was told someone broke into her house. Saying they were the police and Jasmine got shot in the process. "

Law Enforcement said not much is known about the murder of Jasmine Adams, but it is still an open investigation.

Chief Milton Moore said "We've heard people say what may have happened. We are just hoping those individuals who are saying what happened will come forward and help us solve this case.

Mary Parker said it was evident in the amount of people who gathered in honor of her daughter that Jasmine was loved. Parker said she prays someone will say something, so her family can have peace.

"I just wish who ever done this to my baby. They would be honest and turn themselves in. So we can get closure. She didn't deserve that. She was such a joyful person. But not because she was my daughter but because she had a great spirit," said Parker.

A funeral will be held September 1 at 2pm at Greater Grove Baptist Church 2715 Alcorn Drive. Visitation will be held Friday August 31 at C.J Williams Funeral Home in Vicksburg.

Anyone with information on the murder of Jasmine Adams are asked to call Crimestoppers.