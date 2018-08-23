Metro

Video captures car flipping across Airport Road and into a school bus



Posted: Aug 23, 2018 03:46 PM CDT



PEARL, Miss (WJTV) - A cringe-inducing video shows a car crossing the median on Airport Road hitting first, one vehicle and flipping just in front of a Pearl school bus.

The people in the first car and the driver of the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, 24 year old Erik Payton  of Jackson, MS was arrested for no insurance after the accident.

 

