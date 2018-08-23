Video captures car flipping across Airport Road and into a school bus Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Pearl Police Department [ + - ] Video

PEARL, Miss (WJTV) - A cringe-inducing video shows a car crossing the median on Airport Road hitting first, one vehicle and flipping just in front of a Pearl school bus.

The people in the first car and the driver of the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, 24 year old Erik Payton of Jackson, MS was arrested for no insurance after the accident.