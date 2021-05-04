WATCH: High winds from Jackson tornado hit Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A confirmed tornado, according to the National Weather Service, moved through the northside of Jackson on Tuesday afternoon. The extreme winds from the twister were caught on camera on the streets of Fondren, in this video send in by SE Lock and Key.

Another camera was rolling from Fondren as the tornado funnel clearly tracked across neighborhoods in North Jackson. Damage reports are still coming in, but widespread tree, powerline, and roof damage has been reported in various locations around the city.

The National Weather Service will survey all the damage to determine the path of the tornado and wind speeds from the storm.