WJTV 12's Mississippi's Most Wanted in Hinds County Video

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - It's time for another edition of WJTV 12's: Mississippi's Most Wanted.

This week, we're looking for the most wanted suspects in Hinds County. Byron Brown met with authorities live in Jackson.

First, we have 31-year-old Maurice Dent. He is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm and failure to appear in court. Dent is 6 foot, 3 inches, weighs 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Next, we have 27-year-old Kendrick Johnson who is wanted for aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault. He is 5 foot, 11 inches weighs 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Next is 41-year-old Mahogany Sanders, wanted for aggravated domestic violence. Sanders is 5 foot, 3 inches and has black hair and brown eyes.

Lastly, we have 38-year-old Christopher Scheel, who is wanted for house burglary. School is 5 foot, 5 inches, has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about any of these suspects, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff's Department at 601-974-2900 or call 601-355-TIPS (8477).