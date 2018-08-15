WJTV 12's Mississippi's Most Wanted Suspects In Rankin County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ERICA WOOLRIDGE IS WANTED FOR TRAFFICKING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND CONSPIRACY TO SELL A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. HER LAST KNOWN ADDRESS IS ON VERNON DRIVE IN JACKSON. {Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff's Department} [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CARNEIGIO GRAY IS WANTED FOR WIRE FRAUD AS A HABITUAL OFFENDER AND CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT WIRE FRAUD. HIS LAST KNOWN ADDRESS IS ON BRISBANE LANE IN JACKSON {Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff's Department} [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. QUIVARI M. JACKSON IS WANTED FOR DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. HIS LAST KNOWN ADDRESS IS PRESTIGE LANE IN PEARL. {Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff's Department} [ + - ]

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and the Rankin County Sheriff's Department need your help locating this week's Most Wanted suspects.

The first suspect is 27-year-old Carnegio Gray.

Gray is wanted on committing wire fraud as a habitual offender and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

His last known address is on Brisbane Lane in Jackson.

Next, deputies are searching for 44-year-old Erica Woolridge.

Woolridge is wanted for trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance.

Her last known address is on Vernon Drive in Jackson.

Lastly, deputies are looking for 26-year-old Quivari M. Jackson.

Jackson is wanted for domestic aggravated assault.

His last known address is on Prestige Lane in Pearl.

If you have any information on the whereabouts on these three suspects, contact the Rankin County Sheriff's Department at (601) 825-1480 or call Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.



