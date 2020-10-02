Metrocenter Mall leaders respond to vendor complaints

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson released a statement after several vendors said there has been no communication with the new owner for months.

The new owner, Emily Sanders, said the mall would open on April 1, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mall has yet to reopen.

Dr. William Grisby, the new vice president of Metrocenter Mall, said COVID-19 has an unexpected turn on plans for the mall. He said Sanders has spent the past few months assembling a management team.

Grisby stated, “Upon joining the team, I have been able to view correspondence between Emily Sanders and the current tenants. The most recent email, which was sent out on September 21, 2020, explained future plans for the mall, as well as current happenings. We care and want to support all of our tenants, which is why we are working quickly to reopen, and hope to be able to announce the re-opening phases within the coming weeks.”

He went on to say, “I sympathize with the tenants, because every day that they are unable to open, the mall is equally unable to operate. We are all in this together, and we are working on increasing additional, internal communications with our tenants. We are all extremely excited for Jackson, MS, and now that the governor has lifted additional restrictions this process should flow much smoother.”

Some vendors told 12 News they wanted their money back.

Mall leaders released the following COVID-19 PSA for metro partners and patrons:

