Metrocenter Mall to reopen under new management

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Metrocenter Mall in Jackson is under new management, with plans to reopen by April 1, 2020.

The new owner, Emily Sanders, plans to have retail and food vendors inside the mall. She also wants to offer alternative academic education programs, such as a cosmetology school.

But she said that this mall will be unique, and it won’t just serve retail purposes.

“We have GED program coming, we have beauty school, barber school, that kind of thing, we have programs coming to enhance the community.”

Sanders said that safety around the facility will not be a problem, despite the crime level in the neighborhood.

“High crime until I got here,” Sanders said. “The Garden of Eden lives in this place from the day I stepped foot in here.”

Sanders said she plans on keeping the mall’s legacy alive.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please contact Emily Sanders at (601) 392-7602.

