MFC offers assistance to private landowners

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Out of Mississippi’s 19.2 million acres of forestland, almost 80% is privately owned by individuals.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission is offering assistance to those landowners who want to make the most of their property.

“Part of the mission of the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) is to provide active leadership in forest management,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “One of our primary objectives is to help private landowners reach their goals when it comes to managing their forestland.”

The MFC offers a variety of services, programs and resources to non-industrial private landowners.

One of the programs is Mississippi’s Forest Resource Development Program (FRDP). It was created to aid in the development of Mississippi’s forest-based economy. The MFC administers the program and provides technical assistance to participants.

The FRDP provides cost-share assistance to eligible landowners for establishing and improving a crop of trees.

“The FRDP can cover up to 75% of the total cost of implementing one or more practices,” Bozeman said. “Eligible landowners can receive up to $7,000 of FRDP assistance per year.”

FRDP assistance is available to landowners in Mississippi who own at least 10 acres of manageable forestland. Landowners who participate in the FRDP must agree to protect the area receiving assistance from fire and grazing, and to properly manage the area for a minimum of 10 years.

Some of the forestry practices covered by the FRDP are:

Tree planting

Site preparation

Fire lane creation and maintenance

Pre-commercial thinning

“The Forest Resource Development Program is a great program for landowners to offset costs associated with managing their forestland to achieve their goals,” said Bozeman.

To learn more about the Forest Resource Development Program, visit mfc.ms.gov/FRDP or contact your Area Forester.