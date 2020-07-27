MGCCC changes names of Jefferson Davis campus in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) – Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has changed the name of its Gulfport campus.

According to WLOX, the Jefferson Davis campus has now been renamed to the college’s Harrison County campus.

The move is part of the college’s strategic plan for the next 10 years. The plan is called “Accelerate” and is an evaluation of how the institution is doing and where it needs to go from here.

The Jefferson Davis campus opened in 1965. The college now has multiple campus throughout South Mississippi, with the main campus located in Perkinston.

