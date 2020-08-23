Severe Weather Information

MGCCC closes campuses Monday ahead of storms, classes to continue online

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) – As Tropical Storm Marco and Laura approach the Gulf Coast, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announced all campuses and centers will be closed Monday, August 24, due to the possibility of severe weather.

According to WLOX, all instruction will continue online. Dormitories will remain open, but the college advised students to remain home until in-person classes resume.

