MHP: 1 dead, 4 passengers hospitalized following vehicle crash

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man has died and four passengers were hospitalized following a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened in Issaquena County at the Steel Bayou Dam on MS-465 just before 1 p.m.

Investigators said a 1993 GMC was traveling northbound, when the truck went off the roadway along the right shoulder and struck an embankment.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as Billy L. Gainey 65, of Vicksburg. He died as a result of his injuries.

The four passengers, three of whom were riding in the back of the pickup truck, were transported to River Region and UMMC hospitals for their injuries.

Both occupants inside the pickup were wearing seat belts. The passengers in the bed of the pickup were all ejected.

Authorities believe that the driver may have experienced a medical issue that may have caused the crash.

