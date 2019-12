MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people Saturday night.

The crash happened on I-55 North at the 122 milemarker just north of Canton. Right now, the left northbound lane is open.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a Nissan Altima.

Crews are working to clear the scene of the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation.