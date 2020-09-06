MHP: 4 fatalities statewide during enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol has reported four deaths statewide during the holiday enforcement period.

MHP are urging people to be safe during the Labor Day weekend while spending time with family and friends.

Last year’s Labor Day weekend, state officials only reported three fatalities.

