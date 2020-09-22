MHP accepting applications for Cadet Class 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for the upcoming Cadet Class 65 which will begin in early 2021.

Applications may be obtained from any MHP District Office, Driver Service Office, and the Human Resources Office located at Headquarters in Jackson. A downloadable application is also available at https://www.dps.ms.gov.

Some of the duties performed by a Mississippi state trooper include: Assisting the public, enforcement of criminal and traffic laws, motorcycle patrol, crash investigation, crash reconstruction, criminal interdiction, criminal investigations, special operations, S.W.A.T., K-9 narcotics, K-9 explosives, diving, aviation, executive protective services, training and much more.

“I am very pleased to announce that we have begun the recruitment phase for MHP Cadet Class 65,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “The need for men and women of integrity, moral character and a desire to serve their state has never been greater or more important than it is today.”

“Becoming a part of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 65 is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a career in law enforcement that is full of opportunities to advance both professionally and personally,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol is a storied law enforcement agency and is the cornerstone of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome this next generation of state troopers.”

The deadline for receiving applications is October 31, 2020.

