MHP announces Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2020 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period on Friday, September 4, at 12:01 a.m. The enforcement period will end on Monday, September 7, at midnight.

During the enforcement period, MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort during the holiday period. As part of Operation C.A.R.E., all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted driving issues.

Troopers said drivers need to be mindful of the fact that bad decisions regarding impaired driving can result in serious consequences. Loss of employment, legal fees and possible jail time can take huge tolls on families. In order to remove impaired drivers and promote seatbelt usage, safety checkpoints will be established throughout the holiday period.

During the 2019 Labor Day enforcement period, MHP investigated 131 crashes including three fatalities and made 216 D.U.I. arrests.

