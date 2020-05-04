MHP Cadet Class 64 sworn-in after completing training

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 64 were sworn-in after 22 weeks of training.

The troopers were instructed on constitutional law, accident reconstruction, driving, firearms, field sobriety, defensive tactics and report writing.

The graduation ceremony had limited attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keynote Speaker Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi Supreme Court Judge James Kitchens, who conducted the swearing-in ceremony, were the only non-Mississippi Department of Public Safety personnel who attended.

The troopers will now go through the Field Training program before being released to patrol the state on their own.