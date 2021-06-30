MHP Cadet Class 65 graduates, includes five female troopers

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Cadet Class 65 graduated on Wednesday. Forty-five new MHP graduates can now call themselves state troopers.

The majority of the graduates are men, but the few women who graduated did not go unnoticed. Five women graduated on Wednesday. They said it’s important to set an example for women and girls.

“Just because you’re a female, you can do do anything. No matter how hard it is, no matter how tough it is, just don’t quit,” said graduate Skyler Smith.

The training was grueling. One trooper said she tore her meniscus, but she didn’t let the injury hold her back.

Trooper Toweeka Ferguson said, “I had family and friends at home depending on me. I couldn’t quit because if I quit, I feel like my kids will feel like they can quit, and I don’t ever want them to feel like they can quit ever.”

There were originally 76 cadets in the class.