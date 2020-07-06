MHP concludes 2020 Fourth of July enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Fourth of July enforcement period which began Friday, July 3, and ended on Sunday, July 5.

Throughout the period, MHP issued 4,378 citations with 116 DUI arrests. A total of 137 crashes were investigated, including four fatalities and 43 injuries.

MHP released the following information about the fatal crashes:

On Friday, July 3, 2020 at approximately 12:46 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US 82 in Leflore County. A Dodge Charger driven by Xavaier D. Brister, 25, of Itta Bena, MS was traveling eastbound on US 82. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Xavaier D. Brister was pronounced dead on scene. On Friday, July 3, 2020 at approximately 3:58 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS25 in Tishomingo County. A 2015 Ford pickup driven by Danny R. Hester, 59, of Tuscumbia, AL was traveling northbound on MS25. A 2015 Buick Verano driven by Hunter C. Musgrave, 20, of Dennis, MS was traveling northbound on MS25 behind the Ford pickup. A 1998 Jeep SUV driven by Robert J. Foster, 50, of Tishomingo, MS was traveling southbound on MS25 and entered into the northbound lane colliding with the Ford pickup. After impact, the Buick Verano collided with the rear of Ford pickup. Robert J. Foster received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. On Saturday, July 4, 2020 at approximately 5:56 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS8 in Calhoun County. A 2001 Ford Expedition driven by Christopher Q. Pittman, 23, of Greenville, MS was traveling eastbound on MS8. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Christopher Q. Pittman and passenger Martin D. Foote, 25, of Woodland, MS received moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Passenger Courtney D. Burchfield, 20, of Houston, MS received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. On Sunday, July 5, 2020 at approximately 11:50 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS494 in Lauderdale County. A 2004 Toyota Sequoia driven by James M. Brand, 51, of Ocean Springs, MS was traveling westbound on MS494. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree stump ejecting the driver. James M. Brand was pronounced dead on scene. Mississippi Highway Patrol

