MHP concludes 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded its 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period, which began Friday, July 2, and ended Monday, July 5.

Throughout the period, MHP issued 6,140 citations and made 146 DUI arrests.

Troopers also responded to 151 crashes, including two deadly crashes. MHP released the following information about the deadly crashes:

On Sunday, July 4th, 2021 at approximately 11:33 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit and run crash on US61 in Desoto County involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on US61. Donterio T. Brewer, 32, of Charleston, MS was walking northbound on US61 in the southbound lane. The unknown vehicle collided with Donterio T. Brewer who received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Monday, July 5th, 2021 at approximately 1:23 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit and run crash on MS373 in Lowndes County. The preliminary investigation revealed Marquis R. Dixon, 31, of Columbus, MS was traveling southbound on MS373 while riding a 2013 Kymco scooter. An unknown vehicle traveling on MS373 collided with the Kymco scooter. Marquis R. Dixon received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol