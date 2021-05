JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol seized 13.6 kilograms of cocaine and an 18-wheeler during a traffic stop on Interstate 55.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics took possession of the cocaine and the 18-wheeler. The seized narcotics had an estimated street value of $586,000.00.

The driver was charged with aggravated trafficking of a scheduled 2 controlled substance.