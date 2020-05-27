Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

MHP: Driver falls asleep and crashes vehicle on U.S. 80

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened on U.S. 80 near Bovina.

Troopers said the driver was not injured. He stated he fell asleep at the wheel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories