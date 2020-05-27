MHP: Driver falls asleep and crashes vehicle on U.S. 80

WJTV
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle crash on Wednesday.
The crash happened on U.S. 80 near Bovina.
Troopers said the driver was not injured. He stated he fell asleep at the wheel.
Troopers are currently on the scene of a one vehicle crash on US-80 near Bovina. The driver was not injured, but stated that he had fallen asleep. pic.twitter.com/A0OPenYXOl— MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 27, 2020
