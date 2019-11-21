MHP encourages drivers to wear seatbelts during holiday travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be out in full force for the Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period.

The enforcement period will start on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Troopers will keep an eye out for drunk driving, distracted drivers and drivers who are speeding.

They will also check for seatbelt violations. Sgt. Kervin Stewart said, “It’s for your safety. The last thing we want to do as officers is have to go to your house and advise them that you’re not coming back because of something you could have prevented. The safest thing to do is to put on that seatbelt.”