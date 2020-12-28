MHP ends Christmas travel enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Highway Patrol has ended their Christmas travel enforcement period.
MHP issued 5,898 citations with 130 DUI arrests.
201 motor vehicle crashes were investigated which included 38 injuries and 4 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstate systems.
MHP will continue the “Home for the Holidays” safety initiative through the end of the year to promote traffic safety.
