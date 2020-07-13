MHP enters Best Looking Cruiser Contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is participating in the 2020 American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser Contest and is asking for public support by voting.

This year’s entry features an MHP Honor Guard Dodge Charger photographed in front of the Mississippi Fallen Officers Memorial Wall in honor of the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for Mississippi.

“We hope that everyone will support the MHP entry into the AAST Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “This year’s photo not only reminds us of the commitment and service of the men and women of our department but also pays tribute to the law enforcement officers of our state who have given their lives in service to a grateful state. I believe this photo represents our state very well.” Voting ends Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. eastern standard time.

The winning entry will be featured on the cover of the AAST 2021 calendar with the top 12 finishers earning a spot on the calendar.

Click here to vote.

