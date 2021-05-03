MHP investigates crash on I-20 near Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on I-20 near Clinton Monday afternoon.

According to MHP, a Ford F-250 was stopped in traffic due to road construction around 2:00 p.m. The vehicle was struck from the rear by a Chevrolet Impala.

Investigators said both occupants of the Impala were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) due to their injuries. The driver of the F-250 was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

