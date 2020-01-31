MHP investigates hit and run crash involving 18-wheeler in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run crash involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger car.

According to Sgt. Kervin Stewart, the accident happened on I-55 south of the Martinsville exit.

The driver allegedly told troopers that he and the 18-wheeler were traveling southbound when the 18-wheeler collided with the rear of his Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry pulled over, but the 18-wheeler left the scene.

Sgt. Stewart said the driver of the Camry was not injured, and a tow truck was called to recover his vehicle.

The 18-wheeler is described as being red in color and should have damage to the front.

