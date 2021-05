ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Issaquena County near Valley Park. According to MHP, a 2005 Dodge Caravan traveling northbound on US 61 left the roadway and overturned on Friday around 5:15 pm.

Investigators said two occupants were ejected from the vehicle, leaving one entrapped. Two of the occupants were taken to UMMM in Jackson.

MHP said none of the occupants in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.