Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

MHP investigating deadly crash along I55 in Lincoln County

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Mississippi Highway Patrol

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash along I-55 in Lincoln County.

Southbound lanes were closed for a short period of time, but have since reopened.

A woman is dead in Lincoln County after a car crash Saturday evening.

Craig James with the Department of Public Safety says troopers responded to a one-car crash on I-55 near the 31-mile marker.

James says a black Chrysler 300 driven by a teen was heading south when the car left the road, hit a guardrail, then flipped over.

The passenger, a 52-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on the scene; the 17-year-old driver was taken to the Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb with non-life threatening injuries.

James says both the driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds