MHP investigating deadly crash along I55 in Lincoln County

A woman is dead in Lincoln County after a car crash Saturday evening.

Craig James with the Department of Public Safety says troopers responded to a one-car crash on I-55 near the 31-mile marker.

James says a black Chrysler 300 driven by a teen was heading south when the car left the road, hit a guardrail, then flipped over.

The passenger, a 52-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on the scene; the 17-year-old driver was taken to the Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb with non-life threatening injuries.

James says both the driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.