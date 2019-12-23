MHP issues Christmas Travel Enforcement Period for Mississippi drivers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Holiday time usually means we can expect a travel enforcement period, to encourage safety awareness on the roads.

12 News Shay O’Connor was outside of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Headquarters with details on the “Home for the Holidays” initiative.

The Christmas Enforcement Period kicked off at 12 a.m. Monday, and will last until Christmas night at midnight. During this time drivers can expect extra law enforcement officers out on the roads to combat reckless driving, along with speeding and distracted driving issues.

Troopers will conduct safety checkpoints throughout the period to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws. Troopers will also check for impaired drivers on the roads. MHP is urging motorists to drive sober or have other means of safe transportation.

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 203 crashes with two fatalities during the 2018 Christmas Enforcement Period.

The annual “Home for the Holidays” safety awareness initiative will run through the end of the year.