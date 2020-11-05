Suspect steals MHP patrol car in Jackson, witnesses say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and Jackson police responded to an incident in the capital city. Authorities blocked off part of Camilla Drive near Savannah Street.
According to witnesses, a police chase ended in the area after the suspect’s car lost power. There was a brief standoff until the suspect escaped by jumping into a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle and took off. Witnesses said authorities opened fire, but the suspect kept going.
The incident is currently under investigation. Authorities have not released any information at this time.
