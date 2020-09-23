MHP now accepting applications for Cadet Class 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for the upcoming Cadet Class 65 which will begin in early 2021.

Applications may be obtained from any MHP District Office, Driver Service Office, and the Human Resources Office located at Headquarters in Jackson.

Applications are also available at https://www.dps.ms.gov.

The deadline for receiving applications is October 31.

For more information regarding MHP Cadet Class 65 and how to become a state trooper, visit http://www.pursuethecall.mhp.ms.gov.

