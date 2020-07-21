MHP ranks 7th in Best Looking Cruiser Contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The votes are in. The Mississippi Highway Patrol ranked 7th in the AAST Best Looking Cruiser Contest.
This year’s entry featured an MHP Honor Guard Dodge Charger photographed in front of the Mississippi Fallen Officers Memorial Wall.
