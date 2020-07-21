MHP ranks 7th in Best Looking Cruiser Contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The votes are in. The Mississippi Highway Patrol ranked 7th in the AAST Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

We want to thank everyone for their vote and support in the AAST Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Thanks to your help we placed 7th in the contest and will be featured in the month of July, 2021 in the AAST Calendar. #WallofHonor #MississippiStrong pic.twitter.com/xyWTJCQbVs — MS Highway Patrol (@MSHwyPatrol) July 21, 2020

This year’s entry featured an MHP Honor Guard Dodge Charger photographed in front of the Mississippi Fallen Officers Memorial Wall.

