MHP releases numbers from 2020 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period.

During the operation, MHP issued 6,511 citations with 153 DUI arrests. A total of 157 crashes were investigated, including two fatalities and 51 injuries on state, federal highways and interstate systems.

The first deadly crash happened on Friday, May 22, just before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of MS 35 and I-55 exit ramp 174 in Carroll County. Troopers said a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle operated by William D. Rodgers, 60, of Vaiden, was traveling eastbound on MS 35. According to MHP, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Lily Shepard, 17, of Missouri, was traveling southbound on I-55 exit ramp 174 attempting to enter MS 35 and failed to yield right of way. The Yamaha motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the Chevrolet Cruze. Rodgers died at the scene of the crash.

The second deadly crash happened on Monday, May 25, just before 10:30 a.m. on MS 16 in Kemper County. Troopers said a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Kary F. Williams, 73, of Scooba, was traveling westbound on MS 16. The vehicle left the roadway, collided with a culvert and overturned ejecting the driver. Williams was pronounced dead on scene.

The crashes are under investigation by MHP.