MHP releases numbers from New Year’s holiday enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol finished its New Year’s holiday enforcement period.
According to MHP, troopers issued 3,526 citations with 79 DUI arrests. Troopers also investigated 81 crashes that included 23 injuries and three fatalities.
The fatal crashes are listed below:
- On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, MHP responded to a fatal crash on MS 589 in Lamar County. A Nissan Sentra, driven by 24-year-old Blake Breazeale of Petal, left the road and hit a tree around 1:25 a.m. Breazeale was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. A passenger, 28-year-old Kimberly Sumrall of Hattiesburg, died in the crash.
- On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-22 in Marshall County around 1:31 p.m. A 2016 Kenworth, driven by 44-year-old Ryan Thomas of Georgia, was traveling eastbound. A 2013 Toyota Prius, driving by 31-year-old Matthew Zent of Tennessee, was traveling eastbound and collided with the 2016 Kenworth. Zent died from his injuries.
- On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, MHP responded to a fatal crash on MS 11 in Jasper County. A 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 42-year-old Christopher Tanner of Quitman, was traveling southbound. Troopers said the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree around 6:02 p.m. Tanner died from his injuries.