MHP responds to 7 deadly crashes during 2020 Labor Day enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Labor Day enforcement period on Monday.

Leaders with MHP said the agency issued 9,426 citations, which included 184 DUI arrests, 519 seatbelt citations and 110 child restraint citations. Troopers also responded to 121 motor vehicle crashes, which included 47 injuries and seven fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates.

“We are disappointed in the increase of fatalities during this Labor Day period compared to the 2019 period,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “These statistics reminds us that we have to continue to educate the public on how speeding, not wearing seatbelts, and impaired & distracted driving play a huge role in traffic fatalities.”

Below is the information about this year’s fatal crashes during the Labor Day enforcement period:

On Friday, September 4, 2020 at approximately 6:55 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS39 in Kemper County. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Braxton J. Willie, 27, of Shuqualak, MS was traveling northbound on MS39. A 2006 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Janan L. Rush, 35, of De Kalb, MS was traveling southbound on MS39 and entered into the northbound lane colliding head-on with the Jeep Wrangler. Braxton J. Willie was transported to a local hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. Janan L. Rush received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Saturday, September 5, 2020 at approximately 2:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US72 in Alcorn County. A pedestrian, Gregory W. Jones, 44, of Walnut, MS was walking in the westbound lanes of US72. A 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle operated by Coy L. Barnes, 34, of Byhalia, MS was traveling westbound on US72 and collided with the pedestrian. Gregory W. Jones received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Saturday, September 5, 2020 at approximately 5:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash at the intersection of US49 and MS12 in Humphreys County. A 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Shawn D. Hodges, 43, of Inverness, MS was traveling westbound on MS12 and failed to stop at the intersection of MS12 and US49. The vehicle continued across US49 and collided with a ditch. A passenger in the vehicle, Andrew Page, 41, of Inverness, MS received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Saturday, September 5, 2020 at approximately 12:03 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash at the intersection of MS17 and US82 in Carroll County. A 1984 Honda motorcycle operated by Walter Mitchell, 73, of Bristol, TN was traveling westbound on US82. A 2014 GMC pickup driven by James McClain, 32, of Carrollton, MS was traveling northbound on MS17 and was stopped at the intersection MS17 and US82. The GMC attempted to enter US82 and failed to yield right of way. The Honda motorcycle collided with the GMC pickup. Walter Mitchell received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Saturday, September 5, 2020 at approximately 3:49 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS27 in Lawrence County. A 2002 Ford pickup driven by Charles R. McCoskey, 56, of Monticello, MS was traveling northbound on MS27. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. Charles R. McCoskey received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Monday, September 7, 2020 at approximately 10:20 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on I-22 in Marshall County. A sport utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-22 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The sport utility vehicle overturned several times ejecting the driver. The driver, who has not been identified, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Monday, September 7, 2020 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS42 in Perry County. A 1989 GMC pickup driven by Conner R. Landrum, 21, of Ovett, MS was traveling eastbound on MS42. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with an embankment. Conner R. Landrum received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

