MHP responds to deadly crash on I-20 in Hinds County

Deadly Crash_91570

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on I-20 near Bolton Sunday night.

According to MHP, a Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-20. It collided with an 18-wheeler that was parked on the westbound shoulder.

Investigators said the driver of the 18-wheeler was outside of his vehicle when it was hit. He was hit by debris and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger in the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

The driver of the Dodge, 38-year-old Jody Chapin of Vicksburg, died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

