PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash that involved a log truck.

The accident happened on U.S. Highway 51 near Wardlaw Road in Pike County. No one was injured in the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Troopers are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on US Highway 51 near Wardlaw Road in Pike County. The road is not blocked/closed at the moment, however crews anticipate having to close the highway for cleanup efforts. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/5HUtUHvCCI — MHPBrookhaven (@MHPTroopM) February 28, 2020