MHP responds to log truck accident in Warren County

News
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), along with other emergency personnel, responded to a log truck crash in Warren County on Tuesday.

The accident happened on MS 3 north of Redwood. According to MHP, the driver sustained minor injuries.

Crews reopened the road just before noon. The power in the area is currently off until repairs have been made.

