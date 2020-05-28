MHP responds to tractor trailer fire in Lincoln County

WJTV
Courtesy: MHP
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a tractor trailer fire in Lincoln County.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon on I-55 South near the 47 mile marker.
There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
Lincoln County I55 S/B near the 47 MM a tractor trailer is on fire, fully engulfed. Please use caution if traveling through the area and adhere to any direction given by Law enforcement or fire personnel. pic.twitter.com/pwW1VMKPAe— MHPBrookhaven (@MHPTroopM) May 28, 2020
