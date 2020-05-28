Breaking News
MHP responds to tractor trailer fire in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a tractor trailer fire in Lincoln County.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on I-55 South near the 47 mile marker.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver.

