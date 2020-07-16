MHP seizes marijuana & illegal edible candies after traffic stop

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol seized 15 pounds of marijuana, along with 12 pounds of illegal edible candies, following a traffic stop on I-55 in Pike County.

According to MHP, a state trooper noticed a Mercedes Benz passenger car speeding just before 4:30 p.m. on July 14. The trooper initiated a traffic stop. During the investigation, the trooper searched the vehicle and found the drugs.

The driver, 28-year-old Tyrece Q. McDonald of Madison, was arrested and transported to the Pike County Jail. He has been charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of schedule one narcotics, felony trafficking in controlled substances and speeding.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted with the case.

Tyrece Q. McDonald of Madison



